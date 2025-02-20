Body of UK-linked hostage believed to be among those returned by Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of a UK-linked Hamas hostage is among those believed to have been returned to Israel, a lawyer representing British hostage families has said.

The body of Oded Lifshitz, 84, is thought to be one of the four returned by Hamas on Thursday.

Mr Lifshitz’s family – including his British-based daughter, Dr Sharone Lifschitz – had received no information on his whereabouts since the Hamas October 7 attack, when he was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Adam Wagner, the lawyer for Dr Lifschitz, of Walthamstow, east London, and other British hostage families, said: “Today, 20 February 2025, is one of immense sadness, and of failure. It appears that 503 days after they were taken from their homes by Hamas terrorists, the bodies of four people have been returned to Israel.

“It is understood that three of those bodies are of Shiri Bibas, and her two little children, Ariel and her baby, Kfir. We are horrified at their deaths.

“The fourth body is believed to be that of Oded Lifshitz, aged 84, whose daughter, our client Dr Sharone Lifschitz, is British, and whose wife, Yocheved… was freed in October 2023, also after being taken hostage.”

However, the statement later said that “we cannot confirm yet whose bodies have been returned”.

Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow where Dr Lifschitz lives said that she was “heartbroken”.

In a post on Bluesky on Thursday morning, she described the news as a “devastating blow”.

“We had hoped for a miracle – to be able to welcome Oded Lifshitz back to his family and to join them in Walthamstow,” she said.

“A man who dedicated his life to fighting for peace between Israel and Palestine, driving ambulances across the border to help.”

She added: “The news today and pictures (are) a devastating blow. We stand with out neighbour, Sharone Lifschitz, in her grief and in sharing the stories of his work.”

Dr Lifschitz’s father is a retired Israeli journalist, a great-grandfather and a grandfather of 11.

The statement from Mr Wagner described him as someone whose “life has always been dedicated to peace”.

His wife, Yocheved, 86, was also taken hostage but was released two weeks later.