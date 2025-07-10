Charity given formal warning for posting video supporting Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cardiff-based Islamic charity has received a formal warning from the Charity Commission after a video supporting Hamas was shared on its social media following the 7 October attacks.

The Al-Manar Centre Trust, which operates a mosque in the Welsh capital, posted the content in November 2023.

The Charity Commission subsequently launched an investigation, stating the video "could be understood as demonstrating support" for the militant group.

This inquiry has now concluded, with the commission finding “misconduct and/or mismanagement by trustees”.

As a result, the charity has been issued with an order mandating action regarding its social media practices.

open image in gallery Hamas militants transport Adina Moshe, 72, inside the Gaza Strip after kidnapping her from her home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border, on 7 October 2023 ( AP )

The trust's stated aims include advancing Islamic education and fostering community relationships and religious harmony.

The inquiry was told that the charity’s chair, who was the only trustee responsible for managing the charity’s social media content, posted the video after only listening to its audio.

The chair believed that the audio aligned with the charity’s objectives, without reviewing the visual content.

In the inquiry’s view, the video – which was not produced by or for the charity – contained content that presented a “positive image” of the proscribed terrorist organisation and its October 2023 attack on Israel.

It also attempted to downplay or justify the attack.

The inquiry concluded the video was likely to lead an ordinary member of the public to infer that the charity was supportive of and or glorified terrorism.

The inquiry found that the chair’s decision to rely solely on the audio was wholly inadequate.

open image in gallery People in Tel Aviv take part in a protest demanding the end of the war and immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government ( AP )

There were also failings by trustees, at the time the video was posted, to undertake adequate diligence and monitoring of online content posted by the charity.

Despite receiving regulatory advice in 2014 on protecting the charity from extremist abuse, the commission found that the trustees had failed to implement adequate social media controls.

In October 2024, the Charity Commission made an order directing the trustees to take actions on the charity’s use of its website and social media, which included a review of all material on its website and social media platforms.

Joshua Farbridge, head of compliance visits and inspections at the commission, said: “A charity’s reputation can be severely damaged in an instant through reckless use of social media.

“Our inquiry concluded that the conduct of the trustees fell below the standards expected of them.

“Inadequate controls over social media led to the sharing of harmful content, and there is no excuse for failing to properly review content before it is shared by a charity.

“Our swift intervention, which included an official warning and a legal order requiring specific action to be taken, underscores the commission’s firm commitment to ensuring charities are not misused in supporting or glorifying terrorism.”