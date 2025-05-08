Fatal accident inquiry into death of man with severe leg ulcers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held into the death of a man who developed complications with severe leg ulcers.

David Ainsworth, 59, died on January 22 2020 in Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, after concerns were raised by a home carer.

Mr Ainsworth, of Hamilton, was taken to the hospital on January 20, where his condition deteriorated and he died.

On Thursday the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal said it has lodged a first notice to begin the court process for a discretionary fatal accident inquiry.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 13 2025 at Hamilton Sheriff Court, South Lanarkshire.

The purpose of an FAI is not to attribute blame to any person or party but to determine the cause of death, the circumstances surrounding the death, establish what precautions could have been taken, if any, and to minimise the risk of future deaths in future under similar circumstances.

It will explore the circumstances of Mr Ainsworth’s death, with particular focus on the assessment, support and care he received.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The death of David Ainsworth occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held.

“An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties. The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.

“Mr Ainsworth’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”