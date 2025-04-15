By-election for McKelvie’s Hamilton MSP seat to be held on June 5

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A by-election to succeed the late MSP Christina McKelvie will take place on June 5, Holyrood’s presiding officer has said.

Ms McKelvie was on medical leave from her role as drugs minister, receiving treatment for secondary breast cancer, when she died last month.

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone has informed the chief executive of South Lanarkshire Council that the poll for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat will be held in the first week of June.

When a constituency seat at Holyrood becomes vacant, the presiding officer must announce the date for a by-election within three months, in consultation with the returning officer of the relevant council.

Ms Johnstone is also able to discuss the date with the leaders of the major parties at Holyrood.

The SNP has already announced South Lanarkshire councillor Katy Loudon will seek to keep the seat in the party’s hands.

But Scottish Labour has urged voters in the seat to chart a “new direction”.

Ms Loudon was previously the candidate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West Westminster seat at both the election last summer and the by-election in 2023.

Announced as the candidate on Monday, Ms Loudon pledged to “work tirelessly to build on Christina’s incredible legacy” as she took aim at the UK Government.

“The SNP will continue to show the positive difference we can make when we have the powers to do so,” she said.

“Under John Swinney’s leadership, the SNP is focussed on the priorities of people across Scotland: whether that is delivering increased capacity in our NHS; making it easier for people to see their GP; bringing back universal winter heating support; or investing in economic growth.

“By contrast, Keir Starmer’s Labour Government has betrayed pensioners by taking away their winter fuel payment, they are damaging the economy and jobs with their hike on employer’s national insurance contributions, and people are seeing their energy bills rise despite Labour promising to cut them.

“These are real issues affecting people across the constituency – and Keir Starmer’s Westminster Government must be made to change course.”

First Minister John Swinney said the councillor would make a “fantastic MSP”.

“Times are difficult right now for many people, with many bills rising and a lot of uncertainty about the future,” he said.

“The SNP will be fighting a positive, can-do campaign in this election – we will be talking about how we are supporting people through tough times and we will be giving hope for a brighter future.

“The SNP will be working tirelessly to build on Christina McKelvie’s outstanding work on behalf the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This by-election is a chance for the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse to vote for a new direction with Scottish Labour.

“People in this community and right across Scotland are being let down by this tired and out-of-touch SNP Government.

“From long NHS waiting lists to struggling local businesses to overstretched local services, the signs of this SNP Government’s failure are plain to see – but this isn’t as good as it gets.

“Scottish Labour is ready to deliver a change of direction in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse and across Scotland.

“Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse can lead the way in forging a new direction for Scotland by electing a Scottish Labour MSP in this by-election.”