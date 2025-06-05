Poll close in Hamilton by-election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Polls have closed in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.

Counting is expected to start imminently at South Lanarkshire Council’s headquarters in Hamilton, with the SNP hoping to hold on to the seat vacated following the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie.

The contest was initially viewed as a battle between the SNP and Labour, but Reform UK saw a surge during the campaign, with the party thought to have a good chance of unseating Labour and coming second.

The campaign has been marked by attack ads from the Nigel Farage-led party against Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, accusing him of prioritising people from Pakistan and using a speech he gave encouraging people from a South Asian background to get into politics.

Opponents of Reform roundly criticised the ad as “racist.”

First Minister John Swinney described the contest as a “two-horse race” between his party and Reform, but Labour has consistently said they are still in with a chance.

The First Minister said voters should back his party in order to “stop Farage”.

He added: “People face a simple choice in this by-election.

“They can either vote for the SNP – elect an SNP MSP – or they will end up with a Reform MSP. That’s the simple choice.”

Reform are yet to win an election at any level in Scotland, but boasts a number of defected councillors.

Mr Farage himself, in a visit to Scotland this week, said it was unlikely his party would win, despite recent polls suggesting Reform was second in voter preference in Scotland with just 11 months to go to the next Holyrood election.