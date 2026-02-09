Police investigate after golden eagle found with shotgun injuries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after a golden eagle was shot in the south of Scotland, with the rare bird making a full recovery despite being wounded by shotgun pellets to its wing.

Four-year-old Hamlet had been relocated to the Scottish Borders from the Outer Hebrides in 2023.

On January 20 this year, a gamekeeper in an estate near Stanhope discovered the injured raptor, which had a satellite tracking device.

A vet treated the golden eagle and it made a full recovery before being released back into the wild.

After reviewing the tracking data, police believe Hamlet was shot during the first week of January 2026 in an area between Stanhope and Glenbreck, off the A701 road.

Detective Sergeant David Lynn, national wildlife crime co-ordinator at Police Scotland, said: “It is extremely disappointing that we are investigating another golden eagle persecution crime.

“Very few people would have the means, opportunity and motive to commit this crime and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us so we can identify whoever is responsible for shooting Hamlet.”

Dumfriesshire farmer Michael Clarke is chairman of Restoring Upland Nature, which ran the project to relocate Hamlet. He said: “Everyone at Restoring Upland Nature is incredibly relieved that the Scottish SPCA has declared Hamlet fit to fly following his traumatic shooting.

“His recovery is thanks to their centre’s outstanding care; as well as the quick reactions of the gamekeepers and our eagle officer, John, who ensured Hamlet was swiftly rescued before he came to further harm.

“We are angry, upset and disappointed that Hamlet was injured at the hands of an individual or individuals who consider themselves above the law.

“Whoever committed this deplorable wildlife crime should hang their heads in shame.

“Golden eagles are back to stay in the south of Scotland, and we very much hope they continue to spread from here so that people across the UK can experience the enjoyment of seeing these iconic birds soaring in the skies above them.”

In October 2023, a golden eagle called Merrick went missing from its usual hunting grounds across southern Scotland and northern England.

Police later said they believed the female raptor had been shot.