Chief constable retires following two allegations of workplace relationships

The chief constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has retired as it was confirmed that he is being investigated for two alleged workplace relationships.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced that Scott Chilton was under investigation for potential gross misconduct in relation to a relationship from before he was chief constable, and another after taking the force’s top job.

A spokesman for the watchdog also stated that Mr Chilton had retired from the force, but added that the inquiry would continue regardless.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “This morning, we notified the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Scott Chilton, that he is under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

“This follows indications that he may have potentially breached police standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; discreditable conduct; and orders and instructions.

“Our investigation, which involves allegations that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a workplace relationship before he was chief constable, began following a conduct referral from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on February 27.

“It was widened to include a further allegation, involving failing to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a further workplace relationship after becoming chief constable, following a second conduct referral from the PCC’s office on March 31.

“We understand that the chief constable has today retired from the force with immediate effect. This will not impact our investigation, which remains ongoing.

“The serving of a gross misconduct notice does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether Mr Chilton should face disciplinary proceedings. No criminal offences have currently been identified as part of our ongoing investigation.”

Following the revelation of the first allegation, Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, had voiced her support for Mr Chilton.

She had said in a statement: “The chief constable remains in post and has my full support to continue reducing crime, increasing detection rates and making communities safer across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

In a statement released following the latest development, she said: “The chief constable has retired after 33 years of service.

“The IOPC investigation will continue notwithstanding his retirement.

“As commissioner, I will now start the process to recruit a new chief constable.

“In the interim period I have appointed Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya as Acting Chief Constable to continue leading the force to deliver the best possible service to the public.”

Her office confirmed that Mr Chilton joined the Hampshire force in 1992 where he worked his way up to assistant chief constable before he became deputy chief constable and then chief constable at Dorset Police.

According to the Hampshire Constabulary website, Mr Chilton then returned to the force as chief constable in February 2023.

It states: “This is Mr Chilton’s second spell with Hampshire after joining in 1992.

“He initially worked his way through uniformed policing before joining the criminal investigations department (CID) in 1996, spending the next 16 years as a detective.

“Mr Chilton progressed to the rank of chief superintendent, overseeing many complex major crime investigations.

“Mr Chilton is now the national lead, on behalf of all chief constables, for investigations – which includes standards and accreditation, retention and recruitment of detectives, homicide and coronial investigations.

“He is also the chief constable lead for tactics, training and equipment in the public order and public safety environment.”