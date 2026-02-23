Lovejoy episode helps antiques dealer spot plaques stolen from Napoleon III tomb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of three “priceless” altar plaques stolen from the crypt of Napoleon Bonaparte III in a Hampshire monastery have been recovered after an antiques dealer recognised identifying marks from a 30-year-old episode of Lovejoy.

The wooden prayer frames, which date back to the 19th century, were taken in a burglary at St Michael’s Abbey in Farnborough in February 2014.

But now, Hampshire Constabulary has been able to return two of the plaques after receiving a call from Derbyshire-based antiques dealer Paul Gostelow.

A spokesman for the force said Mr Gostelow had recognised that they dated back to the Napoleonic era after spotting a motif which he had seen on an episode of the BBC comedy-drama Lovejoy, which featured Ian McShane as an antiques dealer.

The spokesman said: “In February 2014 the Crypt of Napoleon Bonaparte III, last Emperor of France, was burgled and three unique, historically important and priceless altar plaques were taken.

“After 12 years they were thought to have been lost, until a chance call to the constabulary on February 10 this year from an antiques dealer in Derbyshire – Paul Gostelow – who said he had two of the stolen plaques.

“Remarkably, Paul knew them to be from the Napoleonic era due to the ball and crown in the corner of the frame – which he recognised from an episode of the 90s Brit TV series Lovejoy.

“The call to police was intercepted by Pc Mark Webb from the Country Watch Rural Crime Task Force, who is our heritage crime specialist.

“Some investigation with the International Stolen Arts Register confirmed that they were indeed the items.

“Officers from the task force last week travelled to Derbyshire to recover the items, and Pc Webb was able to return them to St Michael’s Abbey in Farnborough for restoration and return to their place in the crypt.”

The spokesman added: “Ongoing work has identified a number of lines of inquiry and efforts will be made to locate the third plaque, which remains missing.”

Napoleon III, the nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, fled in exile to England in 1871 after losing the Franco-Prussian war and being captured by the Germans.

He died in 1873 after surgery for bladder stones.

In 1880, his widow, Empress Eugenie, bought a house in Farnborough and built St Michael’s Abbey as a monastery with the Imperial Mausoleum for the remains of her husband and her son, Napoleon, who died in the Zulu War in 1879.

When his body was retrieved from the battlefield, a number of handwritten prayers were found in his wallet which Eugenie had engraved and mounted to form the prayer frames which were stolen in the burglary.

In 2023, Roger Karoutchi, deputy speaker of the French senate, called for the remains of Napoleon III to be returned to France, saying that he was the only sovereign who was buried abroad.