Apprentice candidate spoken to about ‘ill-informed’ remark after quitting show

A cosmetic dentist and contestant on The Apprentice was spoken to by production staff about an “ill-informed” remark he made prior to quitting the BBC One show.

Dr Jana Denzel, from London, who built a dental practice in Harley Street, will be seen leaving the competition early in a future episode of the latest series.

He is understood to have referred to a character during a task as “coloured”.

Before he was told his “use of language was not acceptable”, he is believed to have made the decision to leave the show, where contestants bid to secure Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Candidates have often left the show early, with production staff supporting them if they decide to do so.

Children’s nursery owner Shama Amin quit the show due to health reasons in 2022, while the following year Glasgow-based theatre school owner Reece Donnelly left for similar reasons.

A spokesman for The Apprentice told the PA news agency: “We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

“Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved.

“Jana withdrew from the process for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and he has our full support.”

Episode three of series 19, which aired on Thursday night, saw Middlesbrough hair transplant consultant Carlo Brancati become the third candidate fired by Lord Sugar.

Dr Denzel has been contacted for comment.

The Apprentice continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.