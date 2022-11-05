Riot police called to immigration centre as detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’
The ‘disturbance’ took place during a power cut which lasted until 9am today
Riot police were called out to an immigration centre this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at an immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.
The outage sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard, according to reports.
Met officers and HM Prison Service attended the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport, after the outage at 2am.
It comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers after a group taken from the Manston processing centre was reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing.
The Home Office said in a statement: “There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently underway to resolve this issue.
“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene,” the spokesperson continued.
“The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority,” the spokesperson added.
“A group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.
“Territorial Support Police were sent to the scene, and the power is still off.”
None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.
Earlier this week, fourteen councils in Kent and Medway said hundreds of people from Albania who were held at Manston were being “dropped at mid-Kent train stations with no follow up where they go”.
Officials moved around 50 asylum seekers from the overcrowded Kent facility on Tuesday, but 11 men were not given anywhere to go after reaching Victoria coach station, homelessness charity volunteers told The Guardian.
Councils also said “far-right activity” was growing at sites housing migrants. It follows the firebombing of a reception centre for people arriving on small boats from Dover.
Additional reporting from PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.