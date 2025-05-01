Harrods targeted by cyber hackers in latest online attack on UK retailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrods has been targeted by cyber hackers in the latest attempted cyber attack on major UK retailers.

The luxury London department store confirmed it has been fighting “attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems” after major brands Marks & Spencer and the Co-op Group recently endured similar incidents.

The store said it had been forced to restrict internet access across its sites on Thursday as a precautionary measure, but reassured customers they can continue to shop on its sites.

It comes as a cybersecurity expert warned the flurry of high-profile hacks seen recently are only “the tip of an iceberg of attacks daily”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a Harrods spokesperson told The Independent: “We recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.

open image in gallery Marks & Spencer’s IT systems were first hit by a major ransomware attack more than a week ago ( PA Wire )

“Our seasoned IT security team immediately took proactive steps to keep systems safe and as a result we have restricted internet access at our sites today.

“Currently all sites including our Knightsbridge store, H beauty stores and airport stores remain open to welcome customers.”

They said customers could also continue to shop on the Harrods’ website.

“We are not asking our customers to do anything differently at this point and we will continue to provide updates as necessary,” they added.

The attempted hack comes after Marks & Spencer confirmed on Thursday that it is unable to hire new workers as the retail giant continues to battle disruption to its operations from a damaging cyber attack.

open image in gallery In a separate incident, The Co-op shut off parts of its IT systems on Wednesday after an attempted hack ( PA )

It is now more than a week since the company’s IT systems were first hit by a major ransomware attack, which the Metropolitan Police confirmed the force is investigating.

The retailer is still not taking online orders and availability of some products in its stores was impacted after it took some of its systems offline in response.

M&S first reported issues over the Easter weekend, when it stopped taking click-and-collect orders and saw contactless payments impacted by the “cyber incident”. It has since restarted contactless payments.

In a separate incident, rival retailer The Co-op shut off parts of its IT systems on Wednesday after an attempted hack.

It said some of its back office and call centre services have been affected but that all stores, including grocery and funeral homes, are trading as usual.

The BBC reported on Thursday that staff at the business are being ordered to keep cameras on and verify identities on all remote work meetings as a result.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this week, Alan Woodward, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Surrey, said the major incidents were among daily attacks perpetrated by criminals against UK businesses.

“These are high-profile names so make the headlines, but they are the tip of an iceberg of attacks daily,” he said.