Five people injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Harrow
Injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police say
Five people have been injured after car crashed into pedestrians in north London.
Emergency services were called to the scene in St Ann’s Road, Harrow, at 6.10pm on Thursday after police received reports of a car being involved in a crash with a group of pedestrians.
The Metropolitan Police said detectives are on the scene with members of London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “It is understood that five people have sustained injuries and have been treated by emergency workers.
“At this early stage their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
The driver of the car, believed to be in his 60s, has been detained by police.
Officers are investigating the circumstances.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added.
