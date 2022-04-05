D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

The former Royal Engineer was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley said: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought in what he believed in.”

Mr Billinge raised ten of thousands of pounds in his lifetime, collecting money for military causes and selling poppies.

Last April he achieved his lifelong dream of seeing the creation of a D-Day memorial in France and vowed to continue to “tell that story” until he died.

Paying tribute, The British Legion said: “Man Down. I am saddened to inform you that our brother Horace ‘Harry’ Billinge, has passed away this morning at home.

“Harry a veteran of the ‘D’ Day landings and orchestrator of the Normandy memorial, which he got to see recently with his family, shortly after receiving his MBE from the HM The Queen. RIP Harry.”

Harry Billinge was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in March 2020 (PA)

Steve Double MP paid tribute calling him “a hero, plain and simple”.

He wrote: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of St Austell’s Harry Billinge. Harry was a hero, plain and simple.

“For his actions on D-Day and service for his country all those years ago.’ “And in later years his tireless fundraising for a Normandy Memorial, something which he saw realised during his lifetime.

“Thank you Harry, for your service. My thoughts are with your family and all those whose lives you touched.”

Mr Billing was just 18 in 1944, serving with the Royal Engineers, when he was part of the first wave on Gold Beach.

Speaking when he returned from France last year, he said: “I don’t think I could give you words to it, about how I felt.

Harry Billinge fundraising in St Austell High Street in Cornwall (PA)

“It was very, very moving for me, and it still moves me now.

“I had a wonderful time because everyone there knows me now in Normandy.

“I was overwhelmed with kindness and loving people.

“It was a very sad visit for me, and I’ve never been able to forget D-Day, it’s a really sad day - has been all my life.

“I’m still collecting though, because they’re going to build an educational centre there now, so it’s not quite finished yet.

“I found a couple of my mate’s graves there, namely a man called Leeds, he had a three week old baby at the time when he died.

“He died in my arms. My generation saved the world.

“If you’ve got something that is overpoweringly important to you, then you’ll do it.

“I’m not ready to die yet, I’ve still got things to do, and that’s why I’m taking it easy now.

“Everything I’ve done has been for the memorial, and people all over the world now know me.

“I’m not a proud man, pride is a deadly sin, but I am very happy that I was able to collect money and do my bit”.

