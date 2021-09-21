Harry Dunn’s parents and Anne Sacoolas reach ‘resolution’ in damages claim

Harry Dunn’s parents and Anne Sacoolas, their son’s alleged killer, are said to have reached a “resolution” in a civil claim for damages.

The Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger, said both parties had “successfully” reached an agreement and Harry’s parents would now focus on a pending criminal case.

Nineteen-year-old Harry died in a road crash accident outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The US suspect was able to leave the UK following the crash after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf.

Ms Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident in December 2019. The US government rejected the UK’s extradition request the following month.

Earlier this year, Harry’s family were given the green light to pursue a civil claim for damages against Ms Sacoolas and her husband in the US.

It is one of a number of legal processes the Dunn family have entered following the death of their son.

Details of the agreement - announced on Tuesday - have not been disclosed.