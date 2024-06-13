Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A coroner has criticised the US government for a lack of training provided to employee Anne Sacoolas prior to the crash which killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember concluded that Mr Dunn died after as a result of “injuries sustained during a head-on collision” with a car on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Outside the court after the verdict, Charlotte Charles, Harry’s mother, said she was “totally disgusted” that Ms Sacoolas and US embassy was absent from the four-day inquest.

She said: “I think they’ve further disrespected Harry. They’ve disrespected the future he could have had and it further bolsters my opinion that they have no regard for myself, my family, our wider family, they just don’t care. Disgusted.”

The family’s spokesperson Radd Seiger accused the US government of “obstructing” the inquest into Harry’s death and said it was looking forward to working with “the next government to establish this public inquiry”.

Sacoolas appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via video-link in December 2022, where she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

She was advised against attending her sentencing hearing by her employer, which prompted the family to say they were “horrified” that the US government was “actively interfering in our criminal justice system”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed her an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr Seiger said: “It was not enough for them to kill Harry. It wasn’t enough for them to then kick Harry’s family in their darkest hour and seek to deny and delay the justice that they were entitled to.

“As we have all seen this week their attitude and approach to keeping their British hosts safe has been laid to bare and they have positively obstructed the Coroner’s inquiry and deprived the family of the answers they were entitled to as to why no-one has ever addressed the issue of safety of UK citizens.

“The next question is why have the UK governments over the years been happy to sit on the sidelines watching this scandal unfold.

“This Tory government have refused to get involved. Labour have promised us a public inquiry into the way we were treated and the failure on the part of both governments over the decades to address the issue of safety which has led to thousands of people being killed and seriously injured.”