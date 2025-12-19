Harry and Meghan unveil new name for Archewell Foundation
The charity is celebrating its fifth anniversary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is rebranding to Archewell Philanthropies, marking its fifth anniversary.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established the charity in 2020, following their departure from royal duties and relocation to Los Angeles. It operates under the mission statement: "Show up, do good".
This year, the foundation has championed safer digital spaces and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) development.
It has also provided funding to support children in conflict zones such as Gaza and Ukraine.
The name Archewell combines "arche" – an ancient Greek term for "source of action" – with "well", signifying "a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep".
A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: “This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”
Archewell Foundation has previously donated large sums of money to various causes.
The charity donated $500,000 (£369,000) to projects supporting injured children from Gaza and Ukraine, with the money being used to help the World Health Organisation with medical evacuations, and also to fund work developing prosthetics for youngsters seriously hurt in the conflicts.
The three Archewell grants included $200,000 (£145,600) for the WHO to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan, $150,000 (£111,700) for the Save the Children charity to provide ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza, and $150,000 (£111,700) for the Centre of Blast Injury Studies to help its efforts to develop prostheses for injured children, particularly those children injured from the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
In May 2024, the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent on 3 May to the foundation for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current” days later.
The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.
A statement from California’s Department of Justice later said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.
