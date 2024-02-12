Armed police raid hotel after Harry Potter fan with wand mistaken for knifeman

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed police officers scrambled to a hotel this weekend to reports of a knifeman in the building - who was in fact a Harry Potter fan armed with a wand.

The hotel in Enderby - which police did not identify - was raided by armed officers on Sunday morning after reports of a man near the lifts carrying a “large knife”.

But instead of an armed man roaming the hotel, officers found a Harry Potter fan carrying a wand.

Recalling the incident on Facebook, an officer who attended the incident joked there was “no sign of Voldemort” after a sweep of the hotel.

Police constable Nick Ward said: “I attended a large hotel in Enderby this morning with a number of firearms officers, following a report of a male inside near the lifts carrying ‘a large knife’. Following enquiries we quickly established that it was a Harry Potter fan with a wand.

“Thankfully no harm was caused to any resident and there was no sign of ‘Voldermort’.”

Voldemort star Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion trailer (Sky / Warner Bros Pictures)

Facebook users were quick to see the funny side, with Letasha Mone Noonan writing: “Are you being sirius?!”

Mark James Smith added: “EXPECTO PATROL-MAN”

It is not every day officers get to attend funny incidents, but amusing “offences” are reported from time to time.

In 2023, officers were relieved a “lifeless body” found in a farmers field turned out to be a scarecrow.

Police responded to reports from a concerned train passenger who spotted the figure out of their window.

PC Christopher Windsor-Beck told the BBC at the time he was relieved the suspected corpse was a fallen scarecrow.

"Obviously, we have to treat that with urgency as you never know if it is somebody who does need help," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

The officers who attended the scene described the scarecrow as well-dressed, sporting workmen trousers paired with a puffer jacket.

The caller was apologetic when she realised she had been mistaken, PC Windsor-Beck told the broadcaster, but he insisted she did the right thing.

"You just never know if it’s a farmer out in a field who needs help, or a walker, or missing person," he said.