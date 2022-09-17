Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William has lead a solemn vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the departed monarch’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

The Prince of Wales stands at the head of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Sky)

William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.

Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.

Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to the Queen, the future King was flanked by his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips at the head of the coffin, while the Duke of Sussex stood side-by-side with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at its foot.

Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (PA)

The Queen’s younger grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, stood at the middle of the coffin for the 15-minute vigil.

Members of the public could be seen filing past on either side of the coffin, which was draped in the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown, and orb and sceptre.

William wore the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, the Garter Sash, the Garter Star, the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals and RAF pilot wings.

In a notable departure from previous matters of dress, Harry – who is no longer a working royal – joined his brother in wearing uniform in Westminster Hall, having so far been denied the chance to wear his military garb as he publicly mourns.

The Duke of Sussex stands alongside his brother, William, and six cousins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Sky)

The Duke of Sussex wore a Blues and Royals No 1 Uniform, KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Army Pilot Wings.

According to royal sources, King Charles III made the decision to grant youngest son permission to wear his uniform for the vigil.

Harry, who was an army officer on the front line during two tours of duty of Afghanistan, has previously worn civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to the anicent hall for lying in state.

Other family members watched on from the sidelines during the vigil, among them The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren arrive at Westminster Hall for an evening vigil (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen’s eight grandchildren eventually filed out of the hall led by the Prince of Wales, followed by his cousins, with Harry at the rear.

After the members of the royal family departed the hall, the stream of mourners began passing the Queen’s coffin again.

It comes after the new monarch and his siblings held their own vigil by the coffin of their mother on Friday.

The King was joined by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in standing over the Queen’s coffin yesterday evening.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall (AP)

It is the second such “Vigil of the Princes” that the late Queen’s children held since her death last Thursday at the age of 96, with the first taking place as she lay in state in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday evening.