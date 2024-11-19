The missed warning sign that could have saved Harshita Brella’s life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The police have been accused of missing a vital opportunity to protect Harshita Brella, a young woman found dead in the boot of a car 100 miles from her home.

Ms Brella, from Corby, Northamptonshire, was found by officers in the early hours of Thursday in Ilford, east London.

An international manhunt is underway for her husband, Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected of murdering her “earlier this month” before fleeing the UK on Sunday. Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of Lamba as part of their appeal.

A spokesperson for the police said that Ms Brella was previously the victim of domestic violence and in early September was made the subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The order, which only lasted for 28 days, banned the perpetrator of the violence – who has not been named for legal reasons – from molesting her, from threatening violence, intimidating, harassing or pestering her or going to her place of work. He was also warned not to encourage or order others to be in contact with her.

Critics say the limited duration of the order may have failed to safeguard her adequately.

Labour MP Dawn Butler told The Independent learning how Ms Brella’s body had been found left her tearful and sent a “shiver down my spine”.

Professor Jane Monckton-Smith, a criminologist who specialises in homicide, domestic abuse and stalking, raised concerns about court orders such as these and argued proper risk analyses are not being carried out before bail is granted.

“We are handing out a DVPO as if these people are just going to abide by these rules,” the Professor Of Public Protection at the University of Gloucestershire, said. “As soon as you issue a protective order, the risk rises for the victim - research shows this.”

She added: “It's heartbreaking that here we have another young woman murdered and brutally shoved in the back of a car when we know how these things work.”

The epidemic of domestic violence against women must be taken far more seriously. Dawn Butler

Professor Jane Monckton-Smith, author of In Control: Dangerous Relationships and How They End in Murder, said Ms Brella’s case bears all the hallmarks of intimate homicide, though the full details remain uncertain.

Labour MP Dawn Butler described the case as deeply distressing, saying: “Reading how Harshita was found sent a shiver down my spine and brought tears to my eyes. My condolences go to her family and loved ones.”

Northamptonshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), confirming they had prior contact with Ms Brella before her death.

Ms Butler urged stronger action on domestic violence, calling for abuse specialists in 999 control rooms and legal advocates in every police force area. “The epidemic of domestic violence against women must be taken far more seriously,” she said.

This is another devastating case of a young woman who has lost her life unnecessarily and a sad reminder that the killing of women is a frequent, almost daily, occurrence in the UK. Dr Hannah Bows

“This is going to make a fundamental difference. We urgently need a shift change in how we view domestic abuse to protect women and save lives.”

A postmortem at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Ms Harshita had been murdered.

Dr Hannah Bows, a professor in criminal law, said: “This is another devastating case of a young woman who has lost her life unnecessarily and a sad reminder that the killing of women is a frequent, almost daily, occurrence in the UK.”

Dr Bows, deputy director of the Centre for Research into Violence and Abuse at Durham University, added that the killing of Ms Brella shines a light on the potential difficulties of using protective orders.

“While these have the potential to help in the reduction of risk a victim of abuse is facing, they are not magic solutions and are only as good as the extent to which they are monitored and enforced,” she added. “As with all tools used to tackle domestic abuse, they must be one part of a wider package with multiple agencies working together to protect victims and hold perpetrators to account”.

It comes after The Independent revealed earlier in the year that thousands of vulnerable women face the threat of a violent domestic abuser returning to the household, with convictions for breaches of restraining orders plummeting.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Paul Cash of Northamptonshire Police said: “I urge anyone listening to or reading this statement, that if you saw anything suspicious in the past week or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us.”

Spokespeople for Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.