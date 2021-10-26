Border Force involved in search and rescue mission off Harwich, Essex

A search and rescue mission was taking place in the North Sea off the coast near Harwich, Essex on Tuesday morning.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a Coastguard helicopter and a plane were sent to the incident, but details were scarce.

“HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Essex, working with Border Force and other partners,” the agency said.

A Home Office spokeswoman told The Independent: “Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved.”

Essex Police said it was providing support to the Border Force.

This is a developing story