Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Hashem Abedi charged with attempted murder after prison officers injured

Abedi, 28, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident at HMP Frankland

Katie Dickinson
Wednesday 13 August 2025 16:56 BST
Hashem Abedi (GMP/PA)
Hashem Abedi (GMP/PA) (PA Media)

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured at a maximum security prison.

Abedi, 28, is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon after the incident at HMP Frankland in Durham on April 12.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it had carried out a “thorough investigation” of the incident with Durham Constabulary and HMP Frankland.

Abedi, who remains in prison, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

Three prison officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in