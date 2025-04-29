Human remains taken from Hawaiian burial caves repatriated from Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three sets of ancestral human remains taken from burial caves in Hawaii and brought to Belfast in the 19th century have been repatriated.

National Museums Northern Ireland returned the remains, known as iwi kupuna in the Hawaiian language, in a private ceremony following dialogue with the authorities in the US island state. They will now be taken back to Hawaii.

A separate public ceremony was held in the Ulster Museum in Belfast on Monday evening and attended by representatives from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o – an organisation established to protect the islands’ ancient remains – and the United States embassy.

The return of the remains comes three years after another repatriation from National Museums NI to Hawaii. The 2022 event involved the return of two sets of iwi kupuna as well as five sacred items (known as mea kapu).

A request for the return of three other sets of remains went unfulfilled at that time as the museum authorities were uncertain of their whereabouts in Northern Ireland.

Based on research into all the remains, it is believed Belfast-born ethnologist Gordon Augustus Thomson, who travelled to Hawaii island in 1840, removed them from burial caves.

It is understood he donated them to the Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society in 1857.

They were then included in a 1910 donation to the Belfast Museum and Art Gallery, a precursor to Ulster Museum and National Museums NI.

After the 2022 repatriation ceremony, National Museums NI committed to continuing to search for the three other sets of remains that could not be located.

It said the uncertainty on their whereabouts was due to the absence of professional collection management practices at the time of their donation.

In 2024, the three iwi kupuna were located during a review of human remains in the National Museums NI collections and the OHA was subsequently notified.

The public ceremony at the Ulster Museum on Monday included the formal signing of repatriation documents.

Stacy Ferreira from the OHA highlighted the significance of the occasion.

“With deep humility and reverence, we witness the healing of a long-standing kaumaha (sadness),” she said.

“The return of our iwi kupuna is about restoring dignity, healing generations, and reaffirming the living spirit of our ancestors.”

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI, said the repatriation was representative of the organisation’s commitment to addressing wrongs of the past.

“Whilst the motivation behind the acquisition of ethnological material can appear strange today, it reflected curiosity about the wider world and a desire to represent diverse cultures,” she said.

“However, the European bias and power imbalances that often characterised this collecting have left a complex and sensitive legacy for us to address today.

“National Museums NI believes it has ethical responsibilities to redress any injustices shown to cultural values and traditions.

“There was regret when we found ourselves unable to honour the full repatriation request from Hawaii in 2022, so we are pleased this has now been resolved. We are grateful to Hawaii for its support, patience and respect throughout the process.

“We remain in ongoing liaison with various source communities around the world and are open to further repatriations as these engagements develop.”

Hannah Crowdy, head of curatorial at National Museums NI, said the museums sector was on an “ongoing journey with decolonisation”.

“Inclusive Global Histories is National Museums NI’s programme for the decolonisation of our museums and collections,” she said.

“It involves ongoing dialogue and collaboration with communities both here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“With their support and guidance, we are re-evaluating the 4,500 items in the World Cultures Collection. We want to better understand and ethically represent the often-complex stories they carry, including how and why they came to be in Belfast.

“The vision of the programme, which includes a dedicated exhibition at the Ulster Museum, is one of respect, empathy and reconciliation as it aims to promote dialogue between those of different national and cultural identities.

“It’s a powerful reminder of the role museums can play in identity and peacebuilding and how our collections allow us to understand and address the past, question the present, and shape new thinking that will create a better future for everyone.”