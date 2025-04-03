How a wayward hawk was finally captured after terrorising quiet town for weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jogger has apprehended a Harris's hawk that had been terrorising his Home Counties village for weeks.

Steve Harris, 40, said the hawk had followed him for a mile during his daily run, "hopping along all the telegraph poles," before finally landing in his garden.

Villagers from Flamstead, Hertfordshire, have been on edge for weeks but the physiotherapist, who had resorted to wearing a bike helmet while jogging after being attacked twice, has finally managed to capture the bird by climbing onto his shed and throwing a cage over the hawk.

“I had just been out on a run – it was following me for a mile, hopping along all the telegraph poles,” he said.

“It came into the garden, and I was holding the cage above my head.

“Eventually it sat in the shed, squawking at me.”

open image in gallery The Harris's Hawk was used to keep pigeons away from the courts at Wimbledon ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Mr Harris said he had previously tried to lure the bird into the cage with some chicken, but without success.

He said he thinks his drinks tab at his local pub will be covered for a while after the catch.

“I think I’ll be able to keep my wallet in my pocket next time I go to the pub,” he joked.

The father-of-two said the clash with his namesake bird had become personal after the previous attacks.

“It got me a couple of times – once it even brushed my hair,” he said.

He added that he had not let his children into the garden for weeks because the hawk would often perch in their tree.

“We’re about to pick the kids up from school – they’re going to be delighted they can go into the garden again,” he said.

“It feels strange, a bit of a relief. We’ve all just wanted to get it caught.

“It’s nice that it’s well and hasn’t been injured.”

open image in gallery Villagers had been on edge for weeks after a string of attacks ( Pexels/@karolina-2031292 )

Jim Hewitt, 75, also from Flamstead, said he was “delighted” at the hawk’s capture after he was left bloodied when it swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

He said he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

Mr Hewitt joked: “I’m delighted we are not going to be invaded.

“I had to be careful and cautious – the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird.

“I’m relieved that it’s been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

“And I’m even more relieved that a child isn’t going to get hurt.

“It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon.”