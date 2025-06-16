Hayfever alert issued over high pollen count as UK temperatures soar to 30C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hay fever suffers are facing a difficult week ahead as high pollen counts are set to sweep across large parts of the UK.

Millions across the country can expect to be reaching for their tissues as “very high” pollen counts will be seen in the south east and Midlands at the beginning of this week before spreading to the south west, Wales and the north of England later this week.

While most of England will experience very high levels of pollen, parts of Scotland will see high and medium levels throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

It comes as Britons also brace for a possible heatwave this week, as temperatures are forecast to hit a sweltering 30 degrees in parts of the south of England and London.

London and the south of England will see temperatures soar to around 30 degrees on Thursday and sit at around 27 to 28 degrees for most of the week. Manchester and Newcastle are also forecast to hit 27 degrees on Friday.

open image in gallery Pollen forecast by the Met Office on Monday ( Met Office )

The soaring temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend, but in the north of England, temperatures will stay in the mid 20s, while Scotland will only see highs of around 22 degrees.

The weather plays a significant role in levels of pollen and how it is dispersed. The Met Office says grass pollen, if temperatures reach between 18 and 28 degrees, could give a high count if it is a dry day with a low humidity and gentle breeze.

open image in gallery Pollen forecast by the Met Office on Friday ( Met Office )

But when temperatures surpass 28 degrees, then levels of pollen decrease.

The amount of daylight, or sunlight, is also crucial to pollen production because of photosynthesis. If there is a particularly cloudy spell of weather, then plants and trees will produce less pollen because they are getting less light.

Met Office Spokesperson Grahame Madge told the Independent temperatures could hit 32 degrees by Saturday in the south of England.

“We have an area of high pressure extending for the Azores and stretching across the northeast Atlantic, bringing settled conditions for most parts of the UK,” he said.

He added: “By Wednesday we are expecting temperatures of around 27 degrees and for some that could be the start of heatwave conditions.

“On Thursday we are expecting values of 29 and then on Friday and Saturday we’ve got values of 31 and 32 degrees.”

Wet and windy conditions are expected in the north west in the last week of June, with heavy rain at times. It will be more settled in the south east with the sun shining, weather forecasters predict.