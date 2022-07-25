Jump to content
Body found in search for 23-year-old lost swimming during UK heatwave

Holly Bancroft
Monday 25 July 2022 10:07
Comments
(Haydn Griffiths/Merseyside Police)

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.

Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10:30pm last Tuesday.

Police have now confirmed that a body was found on Sunday night.

A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause.

“The body is yet to be formally identified.”

Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night.

He was reportedly trying to swim out to the wind turbines when he disappeared beneath the water and didn’t resurface.

More to follow..

