Headteacher accused of blaming Bangladeshi families for Covid surge takes early retirement

A primary school headteacher who appeared to blame “a small element of the Bangladeshi community” for increasing the spread of Covid at her primary school said she would retire early.

Parents campaigned for the removal of Karen Todd following a letter issued in November that claimed “mehendi nights in people’s homes, weddings, family visits, car-sharing were all happening against the law.”

Ms Todd, has been at Richard Avenue primary school in Sunderland for 23 years, of which she has spent 18 years as a head teacher.

In the same letter, Ms Todd asked how many of the parents working as taxi drivers, in restaurants or takeaways, have tested positive, are awaiting covid results and acted irresponsibly by sending their children to school.

The letter outraged the Bangladeshi community leaders in the North East, who launched a petition calling for her investigation.

Ms Todd apologised in a letter on 4 November, but the Bangladeshi community found her letter to be “lacking in sincerity.”

“This is wholly unacceptable conduct for a headteacher, a custodian of a school with over 70 per cent BAME school population and who promotes the school as vibrant, multicultural, and values and celebrates diversity,” a statement by Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre read.

The petition also called for an impartial investigation into her conduct.

Ms Todd was absent from the school for five months since December and resumed her post in May.

However, she has since said that “with a heavy heart” she will resign and take early retirement from August 31.

“I have dedicated my life trying to make a difference to improve the life chances of our young people.”

“I have always loved my job. It has been an honour and a privilege to hold such a position and work alongside such amazing children and staff.”

Together for Children, the company that delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, confirmed Ms Todd’s departure to Chronicle Live.