Personalised health MOTs could be ‘game-changer’ in UK, says Streeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Personalised “health MOTs” could be a “game-changer” for those approaching retirement age in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

The approach, currently used in Japan, involves combining genetic study and AI machine learning to create personalised medical plans.

Wes Streeting said the technology could revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered in the UK, with a 10-year plan for the NHS due to be published later this year.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: “I think Japan is interesting on two fronts. I’m particularly interested in the science and technology side, where you’d expect Japan to be a leader, but also they’ve got a very significant ageing society, so (looking at) how they support people to age.”

Mr Streeting, who has reportedly been briefed by a former Japanese former health official on their programmes, said he hoped to adopt a similar approach to the country where the service could eventually be offered to everyone.

“If we can start to think about that sort of health MOT approach, but combining it with things like genomics and AI machine learning, so people aren’t just getting a general MOT, but a personal one, and where we’re able to very early on, not only diagnose earlier and treat faster, but predict and prevent illness … that is a game-changer, and that is the kind of exciting revolution in medical technology and life sciences that is just going to completely change the way we think about, let alone deliver, health and care,” he said.

Mr Streeting added: “For me, against the sort of the backdrop of enormous challenges and sometimes quite a lot of pessimism, I see a lot of opportunity and hope.”

NHS England said patients over the age of 65 or those with frailty-related conditions would be given health MOTs at the entrance of emergency departments in June last year to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

The tests would run for 10 hours a day, seven days a week, and would check blood pressure, heart health and mobility, it was announced.