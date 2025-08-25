Streeting vows not to let drug firms ‘rip off’ taxpayers after pricing row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has vowed not to let pharmaceutical companies “rip off” British taxpayers after talks with the firms over drug pricing.

Discussions between the Health Secretary and the pharmaceuticals sector concluded without resolution on Friday after they failed to agree changes to a drug pricing deal.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Mr Streeting claimed the drug companies had been “short-sighted” in their approach to the talks.

Under the current terms of the deal – agreed when Rishi Sunak was prime minister – drug companies pay a percentage of their income on sales to the NHS back to the taxpayer, with the aim of preventing the health service’s costs from spiralling.

Ministers have undertaken a review of the clawback tax in recent months, after it rose unexpectedly to 23% this year.

The rise was far more than the 15% predicted, as the NHS spent more on drugs than expected.

Mr Streeting suggested changes to the scheme which would have made it £1 billion cheaper over the next three years but the drug companies said this would have been dwarfed by the clawback tax, according to the Guardian.

The Health Secretary told the newspaper: “The pharmaceuticals industry signed up to the deal with the previous government. When it came out more expensive to industry than expected, we put forward an unprecedented offer to bring down payment rates for all future years of the scheme and accelerate growth in the sector – but the ABPI (Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry) failed to reach an agreement.

“This was short-sighted and undermines our efforts to work collaboratively.”

He added: “I won’t allow big pharma to rip off our patients or taxpayers. Life sciences are a great British success story.

“We want the NHS to not only benefit from the revolution in life sciences and medical technology, but to drive it. We remain committed to building equitable partnerships with the sector to deliver for our economy and our society.”

The ABPI, which has been engaging in the talks with the Government, said on Friday that the UK’s clawback tax is out of line with the rate in other comparable European countries.

After the talks concluded without agreement, ABPI chief executive Richard Torbett said: “The UK will not realise the high ambition it has set for its life sciences sector until it addresses the core issue holding the UK back.

“For too long, the UK has sought to be the place where innovation happens but not the place where it is used. Without change, the UK will continue to fall down international league tables for research, investment and patient access to medicines.”

Individual drug companies have also warned they will have to move drug trials and jobs out of the UK unless the NHS spends more on medicines.