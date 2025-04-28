World-first clinical trial launched in the UK for a fridge-free vaccine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A world-first clinical trial has been launched in the UK for a fridge-free vaccine, which could greatly increase access to jabs.

The Stablepharma tetanus-diphtheria vaccine (SPVX02) is completely stable at room temperature and the firm behind it says up to 60 other vaccines may benefit from the advanced technology.

The first-in-human trial of the vaccine is taking place at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton clinical research facility at University Hospital Southampton.

One of the biggest barriers to people getting vaccines in some parts of the world is the “cold chain” required to keep vaccines cold from manufacture to the point they are injected.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that up to half of vaccines are wasted globally every year – largely because of a lack of temperature control and the logistics needed to support an unbroken cold-chain.

UK-based biotech company Stablepharma has shown it can converts existing approved vaccines to fridge-free versions that can be stored for long periods of time at room temperature.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “For years, vaccines have been held back by the need to be stored in a fridge – causing endless amounts of wastage and making it difficult to deliver them to remote communities.

“But thanks to this Government’s vision and our investment through the National Institute for Health and Care Research, all that could be about to change.

“We are leading the charge by pushing through the world’s first trial for fridge-free vaccines.

“This could be a real game changer and lifesaver globally – as it unlocks new ways for poorer nations to deliver vaccines to their patients, where they’re often needed the most.

“Groundbreaking science is amongst the things that Britain does best, and this innovation reaffirms our position as a world leader in vaccine development and research, boosting growth and economic security – the cornerstone of our Plan for Change.”

The clinical trial is being led by Professor Saul Faust from the University of Southampton and Stablepharma chief development officer, Dr Karen O’Hanlon.

Prof Faust said: “It is fantastic to see cutting-edge UK science reach the milestone of a first clinical trial and to be able to give the opportunity for people living on the south coast to take part.

“This research will be an important step toward exploring whether this innovation could eradicate vaccine wastage and move away from the need for the cold-chain.”

The trial is expected to complete this summer, with results published by the end of the year.

Stablepharma hopes the new vaccine will be in use globally by 2027.