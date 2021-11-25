Health warning over fidget toy advent calendar

A safety warning has been issued by officials over a fidget toy advent calendar which contains high levels of a toxic chemical, said to be harmful to children.

Tests of the toys showed excessive amounts of the plastic softening chemical bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), which can be harmful to children’s health and can possibly cause damage to their reproductive system.

The calendar has been on sale in North Lanarkshire in Scotland, with the local authority saying that the product does not identify either the manufacturer or the importer.

According to the local council, the product fails to meet the safety requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and should not be given to children.

Trading Standards officers are now telling anyone who has bought the calendar not to give it to children and have said that they should return it to the retailer immediately.

Writing on Twitter, the North Lanarkshire Council said: “Our Trading Standards team is advising parents not to give a fidget toy advent calendar to children because of safety concerns over the toys inside.”

They added: “Tests show they contain high levels of a chemical which can harm children’s health.”

Councillor Michael McPake, North Lanarkshire Council’s Environment and Transportation Committee convener said: "The lack of manufacturer and importer details on this calendar raised concern with our trading standards team, and testing of the product highlighted significant safety concerns.”

He went on to thank the officers for their “vigilance” and asked the public to circulate the information with “anyone who might have bought one of these calendars.”

Mr McPake added: "Our advice is don’t open them or let children play with the toys inside, and return the calendar to the retailer where you bought it. You are entitled to a full refund."

Additional reporting by PA