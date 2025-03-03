Call for ‘trauma cards’ to help NHS patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS should introduce pocket-sized trauma cards to help “empower” survivors when they are seeking health care, a patient champion has said.

Healthwatch England said that the cards can help discreetly alert health workers that they are caring for someone who has experienced trauma, and how to effectively care for them.

A trial of the cards in Essex found that the cards are a “helpful tool” for patients, Healthwatch said as it called for a national pilot.

The cards are designed to be handed to a healthcare professional when a cardholder is in a “triggering” situation.

The card has a QR code that, when scanned, provides more information to the healthcare professional about what the individual is experiencing and how best to help.

One patient who used the card during the pilot said: “I find it very helpful – because of the anxiety I just shut down and can’t talk.

“Knowing I’ve got the card means I’m less likely to be triggered. It’s like that comfort blanket. It takes that stress off you.”

Healthwatch England said that there was “significant uptake” in use of the cards during the pilot scheme in Essex – with 15,000 cards distributed.

The patient body said this shows that the cards have “huge potential” to improve the experiences for trauma survivors across the country.

A new survey, conducted on behalf of Healthwatch, found that 59% of people polled said that they had experienced trauma at some point in their lives.

Some 39% of those who have experienced trauma say they think that their trauma has negatively impacted their experience of health and care services, according to the poll of 3,500 adults in England, conducted by YouGov.

And 18% of people who have experienced trauma say they ‘often’ or ‘fairly often’ avoid services because of their trauma.

Healthwatch said that more than two in five (43%) of those currently experiencing trauma would be likely to use a trauma card, and 30% of those who have experienced trauma in the past would be likely to use one.

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England, said: “A traumatic event can lead to long-lasting health issues affecting a person’s quality of life.

“When people avoid healthcare, their condition can deteriorate, and their illness can last longer.

“But for vulnerable people, including those who have trauma, avoiding healthcare can lead to even greater impacts.

“The pilot project in Essex has shown trauma cards can improve experiences for people using health and care services, empowering them and facilitating communication with healthcare staff.

“With training and better awareness, trauma cards can become a helpful tool for both the patient and medical staff.

“We are calling for NHS England to support a national evaluative pilot of a trauma card initiative.

“People across England should be able to order a trauma card and have it delivered to them for free, along with an information sheet that clearly explains how and when they can use it.

“In the long term, and subject to the pilot results, a digital trauma card could be added to the NHS App or smartphone wallets.”