Amber heat health alert for parts of England amid warning ‘rise in deaths likely’

An amber heat health alert has been issued for large parts of England, with authorities warning soaring temperatures over the weekend are likely to cause a rise in deaths.

Regions spanning from midlands regions to the south are affected, including London. Only the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have retained less severe yellow heat alerts, announced by the UK Health Security Agency.

These yellow alerts had been in place across England until Monday, but they were upgraded on Friday morning for the east and West Midlands, London, the east of England and the South East and South West.

The UKHSA says “significant impacts are likely” in the affected areas, including a “rise in deaths.”

A map from the UKHSA shows where yellow and amber heat alerts are in place in England ( UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) )

It adds that this is particularly likely amongst those ages 65 and over or with health conditions, with younger age groups the next most likely to be affected.

The agency also notes that health and social care services are likely to struggle with higher demand due to the heat. This includes temperatures in hospitals and care homes exceeding recommended levels, alongside difficulty to staff in delivering essential services.

The amber alerts are due to end at 9am on Monday.

Most regions in the UK have been grappling with high heats for much of July, with temperatures are set to remain at these levels at least over the week.

The Met Office has said heatwave conditions are expected to be met in much of England, Wales and parts of Scotland by the end of the week (13 July), with temperatures set to “build day on day.”

This will mark the third heatwave of the Summer, however experts do not anticipate the coming weather event will exceed the highs of 35C seen at the start of July.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.”

“This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.”

"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week. They are expected to reach 30°C in some areas today and exceed 30°C more widely tomorrow (Friday), with peak temperatures on Saturday of 33°C possible in parts of England and Wales.”