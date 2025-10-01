Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Vehicle destroyed by fire in car park at Heathrow Airport

London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines to the scene at Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 01 October 2025 10:55 BST
A car caught fire in a multi-storey car park at Heathrow airport on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)
A car caught fire in a multi-storey car park at Heathrow airport on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

A car caught fire in a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it sent four fire engines and about 25 firefighters to the scene at Terminal 3.

The vehicle was destroyed by the blaze and two adjacent vehicles were damaged.

Heathrow said the car park was closed but has since reopened.

The rest of the airport remained open as usual during the incident.

LFB said it received the first report about the blaze at 9.04am, and the fire was under control by 10.06am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning our teams responded to a small vehicle fire in the multi-storey car park for Terminal 3.

“The fire was quickly extinguished. This is an isolated incident. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

Heathrow was closed to all flights on March 21 until about 6pm after a fire at a nearby electricity substation late on the previous night.

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by the incident.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in