Heathrow expansion will not deprive regions of jobs and flights, say ministers

Transport ministers have rejected claims the Heathrow Airport expansion will deprive regions further afield of jobs and flights.

Mike Kane, whose portfolio includes aviation, told the Commons a third runway at the country’s biggest airport will boost productivity beyond London and the South East.

But Commons transport committee chairwoman Ruth Cadbury, the Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth in west London, referred to a seven-year-old Department for Transport policy statement which warned of a “displacement of passengers from regional airports to the London system” if Heathrow was to expand.

Referring also to analysis of Government data by the New Economics Foundation think tank, Ms Cadbury said: “Department for Transport analysis carried out in 2017 showed that expanding Heathrow would by 2050 displace 27,000 jobs from the UK regions to London and 17 million fewer passengers using non-London airports compared to not expanding Heathrow.

“Is the minister therefore hoping that the same analysis done now would come to a different conclusion in order to ensure that UK economic growth really does benefit all UK regions and not just west London?”

The policy document notes that while the displacement of passengers from some regional airports is possible, “overall regional airports are expected to continue displaying strong growth in passenger numbers by 2050”.

Mr Kane flashed his lapel as he replied: “The UK is committed to all regional airports.

“I proudly possess my ‘Yes to R2’ badge today when we built a second runway in 2001 in Manchester.

“It’s quite the opposite. The ANPS (Airport National Policy Statement) in 2018 made the expectations that connections from Heathrow to regional airports would increase if Heathrow were to expand, increasing productivity in those regions as well.”

Conservative former Scotland secretary David Mundell later said: “When there are serious weather or technical issues at Heathrow, large swathes of British Airways flights between London and Scotland are automatically cancelled.

“Now, British Airways say that if her officials, the Civil Aviation Authority, Heathrow and other airlines worked together, even in these circumstances, those cancellations could be minimised.”

Mr Kane replied: “The resilience of the UK aviation sector is important and key to success, so we will facilitate any discussions to make sure we’re always on an improvement trajectory.”

Heathrow earlier this week announced a multibillion-pound investment as it prepares its proposal for a new runway, with improvements to its existing infrastructure.

Turning to the future project, Conservative shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon asked ministers to confirm that “full cost of a third runway including related works like relocating, tunnelling or bridging over the M25 will be fully funded by the private sector and not by the taxpayer”.

Mr Kane replied: “The ANPS from 2018 – which was two government ago – made it clear that any proposal, and we haven’t had a proposal that’s come forward, should treat surface access appropriately, and that should be funded by the private sector where possible.”

Will Forster, the Liberal Democrat MP for Woking, said the airport is a “stone’s throw” from his constituency, and asked ministers to say whether a rail link between the Surrey town and the terminal could emerge.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told MPs “the question of how people get to the airport is absolutely critical” and agreed to meet with the Mr Forster.

Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Paul Kohler asked Ms Alexander why she had “changed her mind” on airport expansion, based on comments she previously made while she was deputy mayor for transport in London.

The minister replied: “When I was deputy mayor for transport in London, I was speaking in that capacity at that time, reflecting the views of the mayor of London (Sir Sadiq Khan) and City Hall on a previous Heathrow expansion scheme.

“As Secretary of State, I will consider any airport expansion proposals brought forward on their merits and in line with existing processes.

“Balancing economic growth and our environmental obligations is central to all of my work in this role, and I will always act in the national interest, doing what is right for the country as a whole.”