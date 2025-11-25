Ministers back Heathrow’s plan to move M25 for third runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have backed plans from Heathrow Airport’s owners that would see the M25 moved to make way for a third runway.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander rejected a rival proposal from Arora Group, saying Heathrow’s own plans were “the most credible and deliverable option”.

The Heathrow proposals involve building a 3,500-metre runway and require a new M25 tunnel and bridges to be built 130 metres west of the existing motorway.

The Arora plan, put forward by a group led by hotel tycoon Surinder Arora, was for a shorter, 2,800-metre runway that would not require diverting the M25.

But in a written statement to Parliament, Ms Alexander said the proposal would still have “a considerable impact” on the motorway, and require the compulsory purchase of more homes around the airport.

A Heathrow spokesperson welcomed the decision, saying expanding the airport “will mean more connectivity, increased trade, improved passenger experience and a huge economic boost for the British businesses that will help design and build it”.

But the spokesperson added that “further clarity” was needed on how the next phase of the project would be regulated, calling for “definitive decisions” from Government and the Civil Aviation Authority by mid-December.

Mr Arora said his group “accepts today’s announcement” and still hoped to be chosen as the “promoter” of the third runway, rather than Heathrow Airport, adding that competition was “absolutely imperative to keep costs under control at the airport”.

The planned third runway is estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion on moving the M25, and is expected to be fully privately financed.

It will see Heathrow’s capacity increase to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers per year.

The Government aims to make a decision on a planning application for Heathrow’s expansion by the next election, with the third runway becoming operational by 2035.

Ms Alexander said Tuesday’s decision would “allow a decision on a third runway plan this Parliament which meets our key tests including on the environment and economic growth”.

She added: “We’re acting swiftly and decisively to get this project off the ground so we can realise its transformational potential for passengers, businesses and our economy sooner.”

The proposals will be subject to further consultation as the Government overhauls the Airports National Policy Statement that governs planning decisions for airports.

The Transport Secretary has also pledged to consult the independent Climate Change Committee on the expansion to ensure it is consistent with the Government’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions.