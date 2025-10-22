Heathrow’s third runway moves step nearer as Government launches review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport’s expansion has moved a step closer after the Government launched a review into how it will consider plans for a third runway.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said her department is committed to making a decision on expansion of the west London airport “within this Parliament”, and has an ambition for flights to take off from a new runway in 2035.

She told the Commons that the Government has started a review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which will provide the framework for making decisions on airport growth.

Ms Alexander said: “Britain wants to fly, and this Government will act to meet public aspirations.

“Our review of the ANPS will ensure that, while we unlock long-term capacity for more flights at the nation’s only hub airport, we will also meet our obligations to passengers, communities and the environment.”

The reviewed draft ANPS is expected to be published for consultation by summer 2026.

Ms Alexander noted that previous work to launch the ANPS in 2018 under the Conservative government took five years.

She said new environmental and climate obligations since 2018 mean an updated ANPS is necessary to allow a decision to be taken on expansion planning applications.

She added that the motorways to Heathrow, the M4 and M25, must not turn into “Europe’s largest car park” during construction work.

Ms Alexander said any scheme must meet four tests: that it contributes to economic growth; it meets air quality obligations; it does not break noise restrictions; and it is in line with climate change policy.

The Government will seek formal advice from the Climate Change Committee on amendments to the ANPS to “ensure consistency with net-zero commitments”, the Department of Transport said.

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, who chairs the Transport Select Committee, raised concerns that the cost of Heathrow expansion will be passed on to customers.

She said: “(The minister) says she seeks to minimise costs for passengers and customers, but given the cost of runway three will be between £25 billion and £49 billion, how exactly will that not pass those costs on to the airlines and therefore the passengers, if the Treasury isn’t going to fund those costs, which we know they’re not?”

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden also warned the expansion should “not result in significant pass-through costs” and urged the Government to minimise this potential outcome.

Ms Alexander told the Commons: “If we fail to plan for future capacity, prices will rise and choice will shrink.”

Two third runway schemes, which remain under active consideration, were submitted by the airport’s owners and the Arora Group.

The owners want to build a full-length 3,500-metre runway, while Arora is seeking permission for a 2,800-metre runway.

They have been asked to provide further details on their plans, relating to the impacts for investors, affected communities, and businesses.

By the end of November, the Government will announce the single scheme being taken forward to inform the remainder of the ANPS review.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After decades of false starts, we are backing the builders to get Heathrow’s third runway built, creating thousands of jobs, boosting growth across the UK, and making Britain the world’s best connected place to do business.

“This Government is getting Britain building to kickstart growth and deliver an economy that works for, and rewards, working people.”

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said he is “grateful for ministers’ continued support”.

He went on: “We’ll provide the extra evidence the Government has asked for to demonstrate our plan is the only one that ticks every box: it’s shovel-ready, fully aligned with the ANPS, widely supported and delivers the biggest benefits with the least local impact.

“It’s also the only option that can be approved by 2029 and be up and running within a decade.

“We urge the Government to give us the certainty of the policy framework we need by the end of November so we can move from talking to building, and start investing billions of private money into our supply chain across the whole of the UK.”