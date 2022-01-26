More than a third of Brits unable to heat homes to ‘comfortable warmth’
Threat potential hikes are posing to people’s financial, physical and mental stability “should be a source of shame” for government, one charity told Emily Atkinson
More than a third of Britons are unable to afford to heat their homes enough to be comfortably warm, a new survey suggests.
It comes as energy bills are forecast to shoot up by 50 per cent within months should the government fail to intervene.
A number of charities have warned that, without additional support, millions of low-income households are at risk of being forced to ration or turn off their heating to avoid falling into serious debt.
