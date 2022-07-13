Millions of people in England and Wales could see a change in their usual bin collection time as a result of this week’s searing heatwave.

In an attempt to better protect collection crews from the extreme heat, many councils are instructing them to start and end their shifts earlier so they can avoid spending prolonged periods in the sun at the day’s peak.

The government has warned that the dangerous conditions are straining the NHS to a degree not usually seen outside of winter months, and the UK Health Security Agency has placed England at the second-highest level of alert this week.

However, officials have not ruled out declaring the UK’s first-ever national heatwave emergency, and forecasters have already warned that the extreme temperatures could have adverse health effects even for those not typically considered at-risk during hot weather.

Officials across southern England, from Bath to Surrey, those in Derby and Leicestershire further north, and in Newport, in Wales, are taking action to protect waste collection staff whose work could place them at risk.

Some residents are being advised to put their bins out either the night before or prior to 6am to ensure they do not fall foul of the revised collection times.

But in other areas – including those where staff are being given a choice over whether to take earlier shifts – councils have said they do not foresee any noticeable change for residents.

In Brighton and Hove, for example, employees who typically start at 7am are being given the option to start an hour or two earlier, and the council said it was not expecting residents to notice.

Other councils, including in Greenwich and South Oxfordshire, warned that residents could face delays due to the extreme weather – with the latter saying on Monday that crews would likely “stop early” and would “aim to catch up”. They advised people to leave their bins out for a further two days if their collection is missed.

The measures are just one of a range of steps being taken in response to the heatwave – which the Met Office believes has a one in five chance of producing the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

Putting in place a “danger to life” warning across most of England and eastern Wales between Saturday at midnight and the same time on Tuesday, the national forecaster warned that the heat will have widespread impacts upon people and infrastructure.

It is likely that “substantial changes in working practices and daily routines” will be required, the Met Office warned, telling the country to brace for delays, closures and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail and air over the weekend as a result of the heat.

Ministers were on Wednesday urged to call their second emergency Cobra meeting in response to the heatwave in the space of three days, which Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said was necessary “to protect patients and paramedics who are really operating at the brink”.

The ground in Parliament Square appears dried-out and cracked as the UK experiences a heatwave (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The Independent has compiled the following list of councils which have publicly warned of changes or possible disruption to their bin collection services due to the heatwave. Others are also likely to be operating an altered service, so readers are advised to check their local authority’s website or social media channels for further details: