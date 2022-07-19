UK suffers at least 10 deaths in open water during searing heatwave

At least 10 people have died after getting into difficulty in water during the unprecedented heatwave currently gripping the UK.

A boy aged just 13 was the youngest person to lose his life in recent days and one charity warned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays.

The record-breaking temperatures have prompted the declaration of the UK’s first-ever national heat emergency.

With temperatures hitting 40C in England for the first time in history on Tuesday, the Met Office had also put in place its first “red” alert for heat. It warned of “significantly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents”.

Emma Louise Powell, 24, became the first known victim of the spate of drowning incidents in recent days, after she and two fellow paddleboarders got into difficulties at the popular beauty spot of Conqy Morfa, in north Wales, on Thursday.

All three were rescued from the water in a major operation by the emergency services, but Ms Louise Powell, from the Llandudno area, died in the early hours of Friday.

Her family described her as “a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit”, adding: “She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”

Saturday saw the death of a 16-year-old boy, named as Kalen Waugh, who drowned in Salford Quays while swimming with friends. New Park Academy in Eccles described him as a “cheeky chappy” and “a clever lad who would have done fantastically well”.

A 37-year-old man also died in hospital having being reportedly being pulled from the water at Brighton beach after suffering a medical incident, and the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the Ardsley Reservoir near Wakefield following a 24-hour search.

On Sunday, 13-year-old Robert Hattersley died in the River Tyne near Ovingham. His family said: “It is impossible to put into words the heartbreak we are feeling – Robert was so kind and loving. We are absolutely devastated by what has happened.

“He brought a smile to so many people’s faces and he will be missed by absolutely everyone who knew and loved him.”

In Moray, a 51-year-old man, named locally as Stuart Bailey died after his kayak capsized on the River Spey. He was described by “heartbroken” friends and family on Facebook as a “great guy” who “will be dearly missed”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters UK news in pictures 5 July 2022 British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 4 July 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2022 Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2022 Pride parade in London Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2022 Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday. PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2022 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2022 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, speaks during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 June 2022 Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the ball during his first round Wimbledon match against Francisco Cerundolo Reuters UK news in pictures 27 June 2022 The cleaning up begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm EPA UK news in pictures 25 June 2022 Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP UK news in pictures 24 June 2022 The crowd watching Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2022 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site James Dadzitis/SWNS UK news in pictures 22 June 2022 Festivalgoers on the first day of Glastonbury Festival EPA UK news in pictures 21 June 2022 A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2022 Handout photo issued by the Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2022 Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2022 Demonstrators march in a trades union organised protest opposed to British government policies at Parliament Square in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 17 June 2022 Crowds on Bournemouth beach during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2022 Paige Dawson, 28, takes a selfie with her baby bump in a huge field of poppies in flower in Bramford, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2022 The royal procession arrives into the parade ring ahead of racing on day two of Royal Ascot PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2022 Flowers and tributes left outside of Grenfell Tower on the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people AP UK news in pictures 13 June 2022 Protestors demonstrate outside the Home Office building against the governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda Reuters UK news in pictures 12 June 2022 Members of the 2nd Battalion the Scots Guards, march through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War PA UK news in pictures 11 June 2022 Members of the public attend the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park PA UK news in pictures 10 June 2022 Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O'Toole from the Royal Navy with the world's first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools PA UK news in pictures 9 June 2022 A traveller rides a horse in the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers in Appleby, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 8 June 2022 An activist from Extinction Rebellion holds a dog wearing a construction helmet as they attend a protest during a biodiversity conference being held at Dublin Castle, calling for legal protection for Ireland’s wildlife Reuters UK news in pictures 7 June 2022 Downing Street staff take down Jubilee bunting outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a “vote of no confidence” over his leadership but has lost over forty percent of support from his MP’s following the vote at parliament EPA UK news in pictures 6 June 2022 Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks PA UK news in pictures 5 June 2022 Performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Reuters UK news in pictures 4 June 2022 Past and present jockeys who have ridden Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up dressed in her colours on Derby Day Reuters UK news in pictures 3 June 2022 Prince Harry makes a face as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral AFP/ Getty UK news in pictures 2 June 2022 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 June 2022 Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King's College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters

The following day brought three more deaths. In Berkshire, the body of 16-year-old Sean Norbert Anyanwu – described as “the light of the family” and “everything we could have asked for” – was found after he got into difficulty in Bray Lake.

Shortly after, a search was launched for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after entering the River Thames at Tagg’s Island in Hampton, but following an extensive search the Metropolitan Police said that “despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died”. His body is believed to have been found on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s from Swindon was also pulled from the water at Cotswolds Water Park in Ashton Keynes, and was confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards, Wiltshire Police said.

More incidents continued as temperatures soared to extreme highs of more than 40C across England on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s pulled from the River Irwell in Bury on Monday was confirmed by police to have died in hospital, while in Essex a swimmer was missing at sea and five others were taken to hospital after being rescued close to Clacton Pier.

Officials and charities are urging people to take care when swimming in the heat and to be aware of the dangers of cold water shock.

“What we now need to be aware of as well is that some schools will have already broken up in Scotland and Ireland. In England, schools are breaking up or have broken up around this time too,” said Matt Croxall, of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK.

“So it’s a lot more likely that young people will be out and whilst there’s this hot weather then they’ll be seeking ways to cool down as well and will often take unnecessary risks.”

Echoing warnings from the RNLI and other groups, he added: “We’d encourage people to enter the water gradually, particularly whilst we’re in a heatwave right now. That difference between the air temperature and diving into very cold water can cause people a real problem and can cause that cold water shock response,” Mr Croxall said.

The organisation also warned of “hidden hazards” under the water at inland sites such as on riverbeds, which pose risks to swimmers.

According to the Canal & Rivers Trust, there were 277 accidental drownings in the UK in 2021, and more than eight in 10 were male.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has urged young people to “look out for their mates” and “not take risks” with open water, and said it was aware of 13 reports this month of accidental drownings.

“This includes seven young men from across the country between the ages of 13 and 17, drowning after attempting to escape the heat by heading to rivers, quarries, canals and lakes,” the council said.

“Many people do not have experience of swimming in open water and may not be aware of the risks. Despite the soaring temperatures, the water can remain cold. Jumping in for a swim can lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability.”

Advice issued by the RNLI stated: “If you’re heading for a dip, please acclimatise slowly. If you get into trouble in cold water, lean back, extend your arms and legs and float.”

Additional reporting by PA