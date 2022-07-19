UK suffers at least 10 deaths in open water during searing heatwave
Four teenagers among those to have drowned in bodies of water in recent days
At least 10 people have died after getting into difficulty in water during the unprecedented heatwave currently gripping the UK.
A boy aged just 13 was the youngest person to lose his life in recent days and one charity warned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays.
The record-breaking temperatures have prompted the declaration of the UK’s first-ever national heat emergency.
With temperatures hitting 40C in England for the first time in history on Tuesday, the Met Office had also put in place its first “red” alert for heat. It warned of “significantly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents”.
Emma Louise Powell, 24, became the first known victim of the spate of drowning incidents in recent days, after she and two fellow paddleboarders got into difficulties at the popular beauty spot of Conqy Morfa, in north Wales, on Thursday.
All three were rescued from the water in a major operation by the emergency services, but Ms Louise Powell, from the Llandudno area, died in the early hours of Friday.
Her family described her as “a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit”, adding: “She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”
Saturday saw the death of a 16-year-old boy, named as Kalen Waugh, who drowned in Salford Quays while swimming with friends. New Park Academy in Eccles described him as a “cheeky chappy” and “a clever lad who would have done fantastically well”.
A 37-year-old man also died in hospital having being reportedly being pulled from the water at Brighton beach after suffering a medical incident, and the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the Ardsley Reservoir near Wakefield following a 24-hour search.
On Sunday, 13-year-old Robert Hattersley died in the River Tyne near Ovingham. His family said: “It is impossible to put into words the heartbreak we are feeling – Robert was so kind and loving. We are absolutely devastated by what has happened.
“He brought a smile to so many people’s faces and he will be missed by absolutely everyone who knew and loved him.”
In Moray, a 51-year-old man, named locally as Stuart Bailey died after his kayak capsized on the River Spey. He was described by “heartbroken” friends and family on Facebook as a “great guy” who “will be dearly missed”.
The following day brought three more deaths. In Berkshire, the body of 16-year-old Sean Norbert Anyanwu – described as “the light of the family” and “everything we could have asked for” – was found after he got into difficulty in Bray Lake.
Shortly after, a search was launched for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after entering the River Thames at Tagg’s Island in Hampton, but following an extensive search the Metropolitan Police said that “despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died”. His body is believed to have been found on Tuesday.
A man in his 20s from Swindon was also pulled from the water at Cotswolds Water Park in Ashton Keynes, and was confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards, Wiltshire Police said.
More incidents continued as temperatures soared to extreme highs of more than 40C across England on Tuesday.
A man in his 60s pulled from the River Irwell in Bury on Monday was confirmed by police to have died in hospital, while in Essex a swimmer was missing at sea and five others were taken to hospital after being rescued close to Clacton Pier.
Officials and charities are urging people to take care when swimming in the heat and to be aware of the dangers of cold water shock.
“What we now need to be aware of as well is that some schools will have already broken up in Scotland and Ireland. In England, schools are breaking up or have broken up around this time too,” said Matt Croxall, of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK.
“So it’s a lot more likely that young people will be out and whilst there’s this hot weather then they’ll be seeking ways to cool down as well and will often take unnecessary risks.”
Echoing warnings from the RNLI and other groups, he added: “We’d encourage people to enter the water gradually, particularly whilst we’re in a heatwave right now. That difference between the air temperature and diving into very cold water can cause people a real problem and can cause that cold water shock response,” Mr Croxall said.
The organisation also warned of “hidden hazards” under the water at inland sites such as on riverbeds, which pose risks to swimmers.
According to the Canal & Rivers Trust, there were 277 accidental drownings in the UK in 2021, and more than eight in 10 were male.
The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has urged young people to “look out for their mates” and “not take risks” with open water, and said it was aware of 13 reports this month of accidental drownings.
“This includes seven young men from across the country between the ages of 13 and 17, drowning after attempting to escape the heat by heading to rivers, quarries, canals and lakes,” the council said.
“Many people do not have experience of swimming in open water and may not be aware of the risks. Despite the soaring temperatures, the water can remain cold. Jumping in for a swim can lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability.”
Advice issued by the RNLI stated: “If you’re heading for a dip, please acclimatise slowly. If you get into trouble in cold water, lean back, extend your arms and legs and float.”
Additional reporting by PA
