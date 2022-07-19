Jump to content
Body of missing 14-year-old swimmer found in River Thames

Liam James
Tuesday 19 July 2022 16:51
<p>A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty swimming at Taggs Island, Richmond</p>

A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty swimming at Taggs Island, Richmond

(Alamy/PA)

Police have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming in the River Thames.

The teenager is believed to have drowned after entering the water at Tagg’s Island in Richmond, west London, on Monday during the UK’s record-breaking heatwave.

The body was found after a search involving all three emergency services and members of the public.

His next of kin were informed and were being supported by specialist officers, Metropolitan Police said.

Superintendent Richard Smith, of the Met’s South West Command Unit, said: “Despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died.

“His death is a tragedy and I cannot begin to imagine what his family will be going through. All our thoughts are with them.”

More follows...

