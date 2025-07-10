Yellow health alert extended across England as heatwave hits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England is sweltering through its third heatwave of the summer, with a yellow heat health alert now extended across all regions.

Temperatures are set to reach 31C in some areas on Thursday, climbing further by Saturday to bring blistering conditions to the Wimbledon finals weekend in SW19.

Scotland is also poised to meet its heatwave threshold, according to the Met Office, requiring 28C in the south and 25C in the north for at least three consecutive days.

While this hot spell may not be as intense as the heatwave in early July, forecasters predict it will last longer and cover a broader area.

The UK Health Security Agency issued yellow heat health alerts on Wednesday for parts of central and southern England, valid until 10am on 15 July, before extending the warning to all regions in England from 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office expects temperatures of 27-29C across England and Wales on Thursday afternoon, with isolated spots in the West Country and London seeing highs of 31C. There is a “low probability” of reaching 32C.

open image in gallery A person wakeboards in the sea off of Sandbanks Beach in Poole, Dorset ( PA )

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “It’ll be a sunnier day on Thursday compared to Wednesday. Some mist and low cloud possible in around the Irish Sea as well. That may affect the east coast of Northern Ireland, the south-west of Scotland and the Isle of Man at times, but again, most places will be sunnier than today across England, Wales, Southern Scotland, Northern Ireland.

“There will be this chain of thicker cloud, rain and drizzle at times across the far north of the mainland of Scotland, the Northern Isles, and the Western Isles where as a result, as you might imagine, it will again be on the coolish side with temperatures a touch below average, perhaps in the mid-teens.

“But elsewhere, we’ll be ticking those temperatures up once more, particularly across England and Wales. First day likely to get over 30C, but it won’t be the last day this week.

“All thanks to an area of high pressure squashing the air and the combination of that and the sunshine this time of year will allow those temperatures to continue to rise into the weekend.

“So, the hot conditions are going to last through the weekend.”

open image in gallery A man runs along London’s South Bank in the heat

Friday is expected to be hotter than Thursday, with temperatures reaching 27C across the north and 32C further south and south east.

Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the week, with London potentially reaching 33C and high UV and pollen counts across much of the country, before a similarly hot day on Sunday with temperatures forecast between 27 and 31C.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir advised people to “stay hydrated”, echoing warnings from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) which urged the public to drink water regularly, seek shade and use sunscreen.

“We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities,” Steve Cole, policy director at RoSPA, said.

“Warm weather can also be deceptive when it comes to going for a dip. While the air may feel hot, water temperatures often remain dangerously cold, which can lead to cold water shock, even in summer.”

People are also urged to take extra care when it comes to barbecues in the heat.

Leigh Hamilton, ranger service manager at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “May’s wildfire at Glen Finglas, caused by a carelessly discarded disposable barbecue, is a stark reminder as to the devastating impact a single reckless act can have on our National Park.”

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson warned of a “surge” in vehicles breaking down in the recent heat.

She said drivers “should do whatever they can to avoid their vehicles letting them down in these conditions”, including checking oil and coolant levels and tyres.

“If anything isn’t right, get the problem diagnosed by a mobile mechanic or reputable garage, rather than running the risk of driving.”