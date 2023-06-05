Call for electric cars to be excluded from UK car parks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An influential group has called for heavy electric cars to be banned from older-style car multi-storey parks in the UK which cannot bear their weight.

The Institution of Structural Engineers wants limits to be imposed on the batteries of electric cars alone now weighing around 500kg.

The group has flagged that the greater weight is putting strain on car parks that were built in the 1960s and 1970s for cars of that day and age.

For example, the 1970 Austin Mini 1000 - a popular hatchback from the day - weighs 620kg whereas the Kia E-Niro, a contemporary electric car, weighs 2,230kg.

Institution chief Chris Whapples, who is an overseeing consultant for a review, told the Telegraph on Monday that many of the 6,000 multi-storey car parks across the UK could be under pressure.

“Potentially if we just ignore this issue then we could have a partial collapse,” he said.

“I’m not trying to create any scaremongering…not all car parks will have to close, only the very old ones, built in the 60s and 70s, which are in a very poor state of repair and have weakened over time which will probably need to have some work done to them.”

He emphasised city electric cars are less likely to be a problem but more executive saloons or people carriers. The Mercedes EQV can weigh up to 2,921kg.

Mr Whapples fears the problem could worsen with the UK set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel fuel cars from 2030.

Newer car parks are not likely to face the same issues (BAA)

The Institution of Structural Engineers had commissioned a team of 10 led by Mr Whapples to review the issue. This proposed that car park owners should have their infrastructure reviewed by engineering firms to see if it needs to be strengthened.

However, if this may prove too expensive to some owners Mr Whapples suggests a 2,500kg weight limit could be enforced.

“Operators need to be aware of electric vehicle weights, and get their car parks assessed from a strength point of view, and decide if they need to limit weight,” he added.

“I think a lot of old owners will opt for imposing a weight limit rather than paying for strengthening measures.”

The Department for Transport has been contacted for a response.