Elderly woman hit by Duchess of Edinburgh’s royal escort dies

An elderly woman who was struck by a motorcycle belonging to the Duchess of Edinburgh's police escort has died after being treated in hospital for two weeks following the incident.

Helen Holland, an 81-year-old pensioner from Birchanger in Essex, was hit by a motorcycle in the royal convoy on the afternoon of 10 May at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, London.

Ms Holland died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries,” said her son, Martin in a statement quoted by the BBC.

He said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today”.

Ms Holland was using a “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing” when she was struck by the motorcycle, according to the grandson.

The incident has been placed under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who appealed for witnesses and obtained CCTV footage from nearby properties for further examination.

“Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family,” Amanda Rowe, the regional director of the IOPC, said at the time.

“We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses.”

Helen Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was visiting her sister in London when she was struck by the police motorbike (Family handout)

Buckingham Palace had previously released a statement addressing the incident, expressing the duchess's concern and support.

“The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” the statement read.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.”