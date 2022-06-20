Two killed in North Yorkshire helicopter crash

Two people have died following a helicopter crash in a field near Burton in Lonsdale, police have said.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which happened just before midday, but North Yorkshire police have said a “full investigation” into the incident is underway.

Residents have been warned to stay away from the scene of the crash, off Bentham Road near Burton.

It comes after a number of photos emerged from the scene which appeared to show smoke from the helicopter billowing into the sky as fire crews responded.

One witness said there were “dozens” of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

The force said: “A full investigation is under way into the cause of a helicopter crash near Ingleton.

“The incident happened shortly before midday in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale.

“Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road is closed at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road and police said they were urging people to “continue to avoid the area”.

“We thank local residents for their patience and co-operation,” the statement added.

Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service earlier confirmed it attended but a spokesperson could not provide further details.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also said it “dispatched a number of resources to the scene” but gave no further details. It has been contacted for an update on the incident.

Two people made a lucky escape from a helicopter that crashed into a field near a pub in Warwickshire in 2020.

Emergency services received reports that the aircraft was on fire after it made an emergency landing nearby the Masons Arms in Long Marston.

The two people on board the aircraft were able to escape to safety before being found at the scene by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A witness to the incident said at the time: “They were both very lucky, it caught fire just as they made it out of the helicopter and the blaze took hold very quickly.

”They would not have stood a chance if they had been stuck. The fire completely gutted the aircraft. It was scary stuff.“

Mobile phone footage taken at the scene shows the helicopter engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Three separate crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters used hoses along with foam to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one ambulance, a senior paramedic officer and four paramedic officers were also sent to the scene.