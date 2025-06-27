Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record numbers of hen harriers have been killed or gone missing under suspicious circumstances in the last five years, according to the RSPB.

The protected bird species is one of the rarest in the UK, known for their acrobatic “skydancing” courtship display over the uplands, such as Forest of Bowland in Lancashire and the Yorkshire Dales.

A total of 102 the protected birds of prey were illegally killed or went missing between 2020 and 2024 – mostly in areas where grouse shooting takes place, the RSPB says.

Some hen harriers were shot and their chicks being stamped on, while others were poisoned or illegally trapped, according to the charity.

open image in gallery Chicks were killed underfoot, the report reveals ( PA )

In Scotland, grouse moors are licensed, and conservationists have repeatedly pressured Westminster governments to do the same.

When Labour was in opposition, it indicated that it would consider licensing grouse shooting in England.

MPs are due on Monday to debate calls for a ban on driven grouse shooting after a petition launched by campaign group Wild Justice attracted more than 100,000 names.

But in its response, the government said it had no plans for a ban. It said: “Well-managed grouse shooting can be an important part of a local rural economy, providing direct and indirect employment.”

The RSPB’s report, called Hen Harriers in the Firing Line, highlights a strong overlap between deaths of the bird of prey and the extent of grouse moors.

open image in gallery Between 2020 and 2024, there were 102 incidents of killing or missing birds recorded, according to a report from the RSPB ( PA Archive )

A recent study of illegal killings found that survival rates were unusually low, with birds surviving for an average of just 121 days after leaving the nest.

Persecution accounts for 75 per cent of deaths in birds aged between one and two years.

Hen harriers, a red-listed species that breeds in Britain’s uplands, is the most persecuted bird of prey in the UK for its population and numbers are heading towards local extinction, the wildlife charity says. Numerous studies confirm that illegal killing limits their recovery.

But no one in England has ever been convicted of killing one because most kills happen in remote areas and a criminal burden of proof near-impossible to secure, campaigners say.

James Robinson, of the RSPB, said: “This species will not recover until the criminal activity stops, and for this to happen we need regulation of the grouse shooting industry – specifically the introduction of a licensing system for shoots in England, so estates proven by the police and Natural England to be linked to raptor persecution would lose their licence to operate.”

Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association, disputed the RSPB report, saying the data has been assembled without independent checks and that the allegations “poison perceptions of gamekeepers”.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation said the report presented “unproven allegations as evidence”.

Its statement said: “Proposals for a licensing system based on a civil burden of proof risk punishing the law-abiding without due process.

“Instead, we support constructive, evidence-led solutions such as Natural England’s Hen Harrier Action Plan.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: "Hen harriers are a rare and precious feature of our national landscapes.

“It’s why through our work with the National Wildlife Crime Unit, the Hen Harrier Taskforce is using innovative technology such as drones and specialised detection dogs to help tackle illegal persecution.”