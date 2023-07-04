Henley Regatta organisers say event marred by sewage pollution

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The organisers of the annual Henley Royal Regatta have alleged that this year’s event was marred by sewage pollution from Thames Water.

Backing a campaign orchestrated by River Action, the organisation described itself as “deeply concerned” at the impact sewage pollution was having on the local environment.

Sir Steve Redgrave backs a campaign led by River Action, Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, and Henley Mermains to tackle sewage pollution in the River Thames (PA)

One of the world’s most prestigious regattas, this year’s event took place from 27 June to 1 July.

Sir Steve Redgrave, Chairman of Henley Royal Regatta, detailed that in his hometown of Marlow at Longridge, “you can see from the colour of the water that there has been a discharge” from the local water treatment plant.

"At Henley Royal Regatta, we are deeply concerned about the impact that sewage pollution is having on our beautiful river. Sewage pollution is harming the environment that we enjoy and respect so much”, Sir Redgrave said.

Monitoring levels of phosphate, nitrate and harmful bacteria, River Action and residents of Henley-on-Thames tested the River Thames at Henley every weekday across a four-week period. It concluded that the Henley Mile – the stretch of river used to host the famous regatta – is “severely impacted” by sewage pollution.

“Wildlife along the Thames is collapsing and river users are at serious risk”, James Wallace, CEO of River Action said.

“Thames Water and the government must admit culpability and invest in modernising infrastructure and enforcing the law, targeting exposed communities like Henley.”

Meanwhile, Thames Water maintained that “improving the health of rivers” is a “key focus.”

“Taking action to improve the health of rivers is a key focus for us and we have an upgrade planned for Henley sewage treatment works which will provide a major increase in the site’s treatment capacity and is expected to complete in 2025”, a Thames Water spokesperson told The Guardian.

“We’re also currently supporting the local community’s application for a designated bathing water site in Henley.”