Sir Geoff Palmer’s ‘extraordinary life’ hailed at memorial celebration

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Scotland’s first black professor and remembered his “extraordinary life” at a memorial service in Edinburgh.

Sir Geoff Palmer, former chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, died in June aged 85.

The memorial celebration, hosted jointly by the university and the City of Edinburgh Council, took place at St Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile on Friday.

Born in Jamaica in 1940, Sir Geoff moved to London aged 14 as part of the Windrush generation and then to Edinburgh in the 1960s, where he completed a PhD in grain science and technology.

In 1989 he became Scotland’s first black professor as he began a teaching role at Heriot-Watt which continued until his retirement in 2005, and he returned to become chancellor in 2021.

Speaking after the service on Friday, Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: “Today’s memorial celebration has allowed us the opportunity to reflect on the life, work and enduring legacy of Sir Geoff Palmer.

“Sir Geoff was more than a distinguished academic. As Scotland’s first black professor, he broke barriers in science and society, pioneering grain and brewing research while inspiring generations of students and colleagues.

“His scientific achievements, including the internationally-recognised barley abrasion process, and his leadership in brewing and distilling are matched by his role as a mentor, teacher and advocate for truth and justice.

“In his service as chancellor of Heriot-Watt, Sir Geoff brought humility, warmth and an unwavering belief in education as a driver of opportunity. He championed inclusion, encouraged ambition, and reminded us that universities must be places of openness and responsibility to society.

“He also challenged us to confront uncomfortable histories with honesty and courage, ensuring that remembrance was not passive but active. That commitment to fairness, respect and humanity remains one of his greatest legacies.

“His life and values continues to inspire our work at Heriot-Watt and far beyond, and we will carry forward his vision of education, scholarship and justice as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary life.”

Many members of Sir Geoff’s family attended the memorial celebration, including his daughter Catherine Bisset.

She said: “We wish to thank everyone who have shared their stories and offered their condolences. We would also like to thank Marie Curie, who looked after him so well in his final weeks.

“Scotland gave our dad a home and a career, so he was dedicated to giving back through education, public service, and the pursuit of justice.

“He was also extremely humbled and grateful to have been recognised at the highest level for his work, especially for his impact on Scottish and global economies.

“He was focused and worked incredibly hard, but he also had a brilliant sense of humour, and he loved people. Most importantly, he saw humanity in all things, and that is his true legacy.”

The academic was knighted in 2014 for services to human rights, science and charity, and last year was appointed to the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

As well as being a scientist, Sir Geoff was an outspoken advocate of human rights and racial equality.

He wrote several articles and books exploring these topics and pushed for education around Scotland’s past roles in colonialism and slavery.

In a lasting tribute to Sir Geoff, the university has created a new scholarship in his honour.

The Sir Geoff Palmer Memorial Scholarship will allow a student of Jamaican descent or citizenship to follow in his footsteps.

City of Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge was among those at the celebration on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It was an honour and privilege to offer a short reflection on Sir Geoff’s impact upon our capital at today’s service. This was a tall order, as he achieved so much, and influenced so many people and places.

“With his gentle manner, Sir Geoff had the ability to persuade policy makers, political leaders, and community leaders alike, of the benefits and richness of equality and diversity – and that we should be able to live in harmony, with mutual understanding and respect for different traditions and heritages.”

