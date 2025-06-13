Tributes paid to ‘trailblazer’ academic Sir Geoff Palmer after death aged 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Geoff Palmer, one of Scotland’s best-known academics who was the country’s first black professor, has died at the age of 85.

The professor was long associated with Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, serving as chancellor and professor emeritus for many years.

He was also a prominent public figure in other fields, recently reviewing the legacy of slavery and colonialism in the Scottish capital.

The university hailed him as a “trailblazer and inspiration within higher education and in wider society”, while Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury described him as a “courageous voice for justice and equality”.

Sir Geoff died on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Margaret, their three children, and grandchildren.

Born in Jamaica in 1940, he moved to London aged 14 as part of the Windrush generation.

He came to Edinburgh in the 1960s, where he completed a Phd in grain science and technology. His developments in the field went on to be adopted by some of the largest breweries in the UK.

In 1989 he became Scotland’s first black professor as he began a teaching role at Heriot-Watt which continued until 2005.

Sir Geoff returned to the institution as a professor emeritus and later as chancellor in 2021.

He was knighted in 2014 for services to human rights, science and charity, and last year he was appointed to the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

As well as being a scientist, Sir Geoff was an outspoken advocate of human rights and racial equality.

He wrote several articles and books exploring these topics and pushed for education around Scotland’s past roles in colonialism and slavery.

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, City of Edinburgh Council commissioned an independent review group to examine its historic links with slavery in the public realm.

Sir Geoff led the group and his report made 10 recommendations, including ordering a “significant” new public artwork and “re-presenting” buildings and places which have historic links to slavery.

In 2022 he successfully campaigned for a plaque at the Court of Session commemorating the 1778 judgment of Knight v Wedderburn, which established that Scots law would not support slavery.

He told the PA news agency at the time the plaque meant a “tremendous amount” to him.

Despite his years-long efforts to address racism, Sir Geoff did not advocate for the removal of statues and building names associated with historic slave owners and those connected to the trade, such as Viscount Dundas.

He said: “If you remove the evidence, you remove the deed.”

Richard A Williams, principal of Heriot-Watt, led tributes to Sir Geoff. He said: “Today marks a sad day for this university and for everyone who knew Sir Geoff.

“He was an inspiration not just to me but to colleagues past and present, and countless students around the world. His infectious enthusiasm and passion for education was impossible to ignore and this university was all the richer for having such a strong association with him over the years.

“He will be dearly missed, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

MSP Mr Choudhury said he was “deeply saddened” at the news.

He wrote on social media: “He was not only a distinguished scientist and academic, but also a courageous voice for justice and equality.

“My sincere condolences to his family and all who knew and admired him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said: “Sir Geoff Palmer was a pioneer and an outstanding intellectual.

“He had a hugely positive impact on Scotland and will be sorely missed. My sympathy to his family.”

Scotland Office minister and Midlothian MP Kirsty McNeill described Sir Geoff as “an innovator, campaigner and educator”, adding: “We were lucky to have someone of his extraordinary warmth and breadth of interest in Midlothian.”