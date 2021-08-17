Users warned about bad heroin after spate of deaths

Drug users have been warned of a possible link between a spate of fatal overdoses and heroin mixed with a “potent and dangerous synthetic opioid”.

At least 46 poisonings have resulted in 16 deaths in England Public Health England (PHE) say, with the majority happening in the last 10 to 14 days. Deaths have been reported in south London, the South East, South West and East of England.

But although PHE say there are early signs of a link between the overdoses and synthetic drugs, they stress that this remains unconfirmed and that they are continuing to investigate alongside the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and National Crime Agency (NCA).

Rosanna O’ Connor, Director of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and justice at PHE, urged users to be “extra careful” if taking drugs by taking precautions such as testing a small amount first.

“We are urging drug users to be extra careful following reports of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses potentially connected to heroin, tragically with some deaths. We are urgently investigating with the police and local partners,” she said.

“We strongly advise anyone using drugs not to use alone and to test a small amount first. People need to look out for each other and be alert to any signs of an opioid overdose, such as shallow breathing, loss of consciousness and blue lips or fingertips.

“If someone does overdose it’s vital to act fast, call for an ambulance immediately and if possible use the opioid antidote, naloxone, which can save lives.”

Ms O’Connor added that all drug users are advised to seek support from local services, who have been made aware of the issue. These services have also been asked to reach out to drug users outside of the drug treatment system, PHE say.

The NCA and NPCC, who are assisting PHE with their investigation, have urged people to contact police if offered drugs.

NCA Deputy Director Miles Bonfield said that the crime agency’s primary objective is to “protect lives”, adding “if you are offered drugs, report it to your local police”.

NPCC Drugs Co-ordinator Lead Mark Lay, similarly urged anyone offered drugs to contact local police to help “get dangerous drugs off the street”.

He added that there’s currently “nothing to suggest” a direct link between the different parts of England affected by the recent poisonings.