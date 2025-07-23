Last of rare cats rescued from shut down sanctuary permanently rehomed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last of the rare and endangered cats rescued from a sanctuary which shut down after the boss was convicted of animal welfare offences has now been permanently rehomed.

Blob the Bobcat was facing the possibility of euthanasia if a permanent home was not found after his rescue from the now closed Cat Survival Trust in Hertfordshire early this year.

The group of big and small cats including the critically endangered Amur leopard, species of Eurasian Lynx, servals and pumas were rescued by Hertfordshire Zoo and The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent.

While 22 of the 23 rescues soon found homes across the UK, Blob was the last cat without a confirmed future.

“It was the final day, and Blob’s life literally hung in the balance,” recalled Cam Whitnall, managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary.

He added: “I reached out to Lindsay at Wildside Exotic Rescue, who had already taken several pumas from the Cat Survival Trust.

“She agreed to take Blob temporarily.

“That day, I made a promise: I’d find Blob a permanent home in the UK.”

The rescue operation came after the owner of Cat Survival Trust, Terrence Moore was disqualified from keeping animals for five years and ordered to pay costs of £14,380 on May 30 2024, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Moore, 78, of Codicote Road, Welwyn, in Hertfordshire, was found guilty of four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals by failing to seek proper and necessary veterinary care, and seven counts of using an endangered animal species for commercial gain without a licence following a trial at St Albans Crown Court in April and May last year.

The ex-Sanctuary boss was acquitted of eight counts of causing unnecessary suffering, and four counts of commercial gain.

Seven months on, Blob has now been found a permanent home at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Ashford, Kent.

From July 24, visitors will be able to meet Blob at the sanctuary for the first time during their open days.